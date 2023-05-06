Rhea Ripley challenges male superstar to a main event match on SmackDown; WWE Hall of Famer hit with cheap shot

Rhea Ripley has made it clear that she's not scared of anyone in WWE. She showed that again today, stepping up to challenge Rey Mysterio to a match in the main event of SmackDown.

The LWO was out ahead of Backlash, but they were interrupted by Judgment Day. Tired of his son constantly being a pain in his side, Mysterio called him out and said he was ready for a WrestleMania rematch with him.

The last time the two had faced off in an official match, Rey came out on top. Mami was not having any of that and stepped in front of Dominik, challenging Rey to face her in a match on SmackDown instead. The two faced off, and it looked like they were seconds away from coming to blows.

However, Rhea Ripley was not alone as Dominik challenged Rey and Zelina to a mixed-tag team match. They accepted, and moments later, it was made official between them.

Before Judgment Day left the ring, though, Dominik attacked his father from behind, hitting him with a cheap shot.

Given the number of times Ripley has teased an inter-gender match and the number of times she has assaulted a male superstar, it remains to be seen if WWE pulls the trigger and actually books her in an inter-gender match.

Fans have been calling for it, but at this time, there has been no indication that such a match is in the plans.

