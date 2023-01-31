Rhea Ripley challenges record-breaking women’s champion to a match at WrestleMania

Rhea Ripley has challenged Charlotte Flair to a SmackDown Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 39.

This past week at the Royal Rumble, Ripley entered the match in the number one spot and outlasted 29 other women to win. She also set the record for the longest time spent in the women's Rumble match.

It was announced earlier today that Ripley would announce which champion she will challenge at WrestleMania. She started by saying she could choose any champion she wanted before recalling her defeat to Charlotte Flair a few years ago.

The Eradicator then stated that the SmackDown Women's Champion is somehow always in the picture and seems to get better with time.

Rhea then continued to say that while Charlotte was at the top, she didn't like things being overplayed.

She ended her segment by asking the 14-time women's champ to enjoy how everyone was bowing down to her because, after WrestleMania, they would bow down to The Eradicator.

This will be the second time the two women will face off against each other at WrestleMania. Last time, it was Charlotte Flair who emerged victorious. It will be interesting to see if Rhea Ripley can avenge her loss.

