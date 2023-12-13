Rhea Ripley has changed a lot in WWE during 2023, according to legend (Exclusive)

Apart from elevating herself to the top tier of names in WWE, a legend believes Rhea Ripley has also been the catalyst of major changes in the company.

The Eradicator rose to fame over the last year, presenting herself as a dominating superstar with a no-nonsense personality. Her exceptional strength has allowed her to sometimes even tussle with male superstars. Her talent has been recognized by fans and veterans alike, leading to her being crowned the Women's World Champion after taking down Charlotte Flair.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter praised the Judgment Day member for her presence. According to him, Rhea Ripley was his pick for the female wrestler of the year 2023.

"Absolutely amazing. I don't think Rhea was the best overall in-ring performer. I still look to Charlotte Flair on that very high pedestal of an in-ring performer. But both of them, their ring presence is amazing, but I think that Rhea has really stood out this year, and changed a lot in the whole division of the way attitudes go in the ladies division." [18:56 onwards]

What is next for Rhea Ripley? Only time will tell.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda with an H/T and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.