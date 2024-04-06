Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, and others poses with WWE veteran following Hall of Fame ceremony

WWE recently presented the Hall of Fame ceremony following SmackDown last night. Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, Thunderbolt Patterson, The U.S. Express, Muhammad Ali, and Lia Maivia were inducted into the Class of 2024.

After the ceremony, wrestling veteran Natalya took to Instagram and posted some candid pictures with superstars, who were present at the event.

Taking to social media, Nattie uploaded photos of herself alongside other superstars including Rhea Ripley, Maryse, Nia Jax, and Charlotte Flair among the many who were seen in the photos.

"Some great little @wwe HALL OF FAME candids🖤 Such a beautiful evening celebrating so many who paved the way for us🖤," Nattie wrote in the caption.

Check out Natalya's Instagram post by clicking here:

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar Natalya sent out an emotional message ahead of WrestleMania

Former Women's Champion Natalya recently sent out an emotional message ahead of WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

Taking to social media, Nattie recalled her first day in the company, as she thanked everyone for their unconditional support throughout her journey. The veteran also showed her gratitude to her fans for their immense love and support.

The BOAT further asserted that she would continue to be a pillar for the women's division, and would also continue to inspire women in the business.

"Sixteen years ago today was my debut in @WWE on #SmackDown. I want to thank everyone who’s ever supported me throughout my career🥹 It’s never gone unnoticed by me. So many people have helped me in so many ways and I want to keep giving back to women’s wrestling in any way that I can. Been such an amazing journey so far… the best is yet to come! 🖤If you’re in Philly this weekend, I’ll be at #WWEWORLD tomorrow at 3:30. I’d love to see you!!!🖤"

Expand Tweet

The Queen of Harts is currently not scheduled for WrestleMania. It would be exciting to see what plans the company has going forward for Nattie in the near future.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE