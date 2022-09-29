"I was in this really dark place" - Rhea Ripley claims she was 'centimeters' away from giving up

WWE star Rhea Ripley has opened up about her transformation and how it changed her life.

The Eradicator is currently at the peak of her career. She has evolved ever since joining The Judgment Day, alongside Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio.

Speaking in a recent interview with Fox Sports, Ripley mentioned how she overcame her "dark days" in the past. She added that she had to change her mentality to move forward in life.

Rhea said:

“I was in this really dark place where I was like centimetres from just absolutely giving up and wanting it to all stop and I wanted to go home. There was a lot of things that went into that. I just sort of had to change my mentality and realise I had worked so hard to get to the point that I was at that I wasn’t going to let these things stop me and I had to stop listening to everyone and had to sort of do it my way again and believe in myself and not listen to everyone that throws criticism my way. That is the best thing that could have happened to me, I just sort of changed my mentality and just didn’t care anymore.” (H/T- Fox Sports)

Rhea Ripley spoke about the changes she went through over the last year

Recently on WWE's The Bump, Rhea Ripley also spoke about the changes that she had to go through over the past year to be where she is today.

While speaking on WWE's The Bump, the former RAW Women's Champion mentioned that she has become more confident over the years.

She also spoke about her heel faction and said all members are on the same page and want the same things from their respective careers. Ripley said:

"Oh, immensely. I feel like the main thing that's changed is my mental stability. Yeah, I'm definitely more confident in myself. I know what I want. And it's the same as what these boys want and that's why we're all on the same page. We don't really care who we have to go through to get to it. If you're on our side, you're on our side. That's cool. If you're not, we're gonna go through and that's the mentality that I have now and I think that's why I've changed so much."

What are your thoughts on Rhea Ripley's changes over the years? Sound off in the comment section below.

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far