Rhea Ripley claims she loves "picking on everyone" as a Judgment Day member

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently revealed that she likes being a menace and picking on people.

The Eradicator is currently a part of the heel stable, Judgment Day, alongside Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio.

In a recent interview with Metro, Ripley mentioned that she likes her current storyline with Dominik and how it's proceeding. She added that she enjoys being a menace.

Rhea further stated that she likes watching the WWE Universe get all hyped up for her segment.

"Oh I’ve seen! Being a menace is the one thing I really enjoy doing, so I’m loving every second of it picking on everyone. A lot, I guess! I mean, I relish in it, I really do. I enjoy every second – especially knowing how worked up everyone’s gonna be about it. That just drives me to being more of a menace in a way! [laughs] But yeah, I love what I do, I am enjoying it," said Ripley. [H/T- Fightful Select]

Rhea Ripley spoke about her dark days and how she overcame it

The former RAW Women's Champion recently opened up about her dark days and how she overcame it.

Speaking in an interview with Fox Sports, The Eradicator mentioned that she was a few "centimeters" away from giving up, but things got better for her once she changed her mentality.

Ripley added that she had to overcome the criticism and believe in herself at that point so she could succeed in life.

“I was in this really dark place where I was like centimetres from just absolutely giving up and wanting it to all stop and I wanted to go home. There was a lot of things that went into that. I just sort of had to change my mentality and realise I had worked so hard to get to the point that I was at that I wasn’t going to let these things stop me and I had to stop listening to everyone and had to sort of do it my way again and believe in myself and not listen to everyone that throws criticism my way. That is the best thing that could have happened to me, I just sort of changed my mentality and just didn’t care anymore,” said Rhea Ripley. [H/T: Fox Sports]

