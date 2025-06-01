Rhea Ripley claims recent WWE release is "literally heartbreaking"

  • home icon
By Phillipa Marie
Modified Jun 01, 2025 17:37 GMT
Rhea Ripley has spoken (image via WWE)
Rhea Ripley reacts to shocking news.

Rhea Ripley is close friends with many stars on the WWE roster. The former Women's World Champion has worked with R-Truth for a short period during her time in The Judgment Day. Ripley recently reacted to Truth's release, making it clear that the news is heartbreaking.

R-Truth revealed on social media earlier today that he had been released from the company, and many believed that this was one of his pranks. Truth has become the master of pranks over the past few years, and it was believed that he posted on June 1, thinking it was April Fool's Day.

It was later reported that this wasn't a prank or a joke, and Truth had, in fact, been informed that WWE would not be renewing his contract when it expired later this year.

"In all seriousness, this is literally so heartbreaking… Thank you Truth," Ripley wrote.

Fans and WWE stars have reacted to the news, making it clear that this is a tough decision, especially since Truth was recently part of a huge match against John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event last weekend.

His last match for the company was on SmackDown against JC Mateo on this past Friday night, where he came up short.

