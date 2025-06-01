Rhea Ripley claims recent WWE release is "literally heartbreaking"

Rhea Ripley is close friends with many stars on the WWE roster. The former Women's World Champion has worked with R-Truth for a short period during her time in The Judgment Day. Ripley recently reacted to Truth's release, making it clear that the news is heartbreaking.

Ad

R-Truth revealed on social media earlier today that he had been released from the company, and many believed that this was one of his pranks. Truth has become the master of pranks over the past few years, and it was believed that he posted on June 1, thinking it was April Fool's Day.

It was later reported that this wasn't a prank or a joke, and Truth had, in fact, been informed that WWE would not be renewing his contract when it expired later this year.

Ad

Trending

"In all seriousness, this is literally so heartbreaking… Thank you Truth," Ripley wrote.

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans and WWE stars have reacted to the news, making it clear that this is a tough decision, especially since Truth was recently part of a huge match against John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event last weekend.

His last match for the company was on SmackDown against JC Mateo on this past Friday night, where he came up short.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Marie Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More