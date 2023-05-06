Rhea Ripley claims top WWE heel fell in love with her

Rhea Ripley recently made an interesting comment about her relationship with Dominik Mysterio on WWE TV.

The Nightmare is one of the most popular names in WWE today. Her partner-in-crime, Dominik Mysterio, has also established himself as a top heel over the past year or so.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's on-screen friendship has been a massive hit among the WWE Universe. Both have spoken up about the same in various interviews in the past.

In a recent interview with PWI, Ripley had the following to say about her bond with Dominik:

"It’s been a wild ride! Starting from me beating up Dom, with Rey, choking him out with my legs, him just falling in love with me.”

Rhea Ripley has praised Dominik on multiple occasions in the past

Ripley and Dominik aligned last year when the latter joined The Judgment Day. She sat for an interview with TV Insider earlier this year and heaped big praise on Mysterio.

Check out what she said:

“A lot of times we go out there and do things we feel like doing. Yes, WWE is scripted to a certain point, but a lot of time we are improvising. Some of the things Dom says literally make me laugh so hard. People don’t give him enough credit. He has come so far in the last couple of years and grown so much, not only as a human but as a performer. It has been really fun to watch.” [H/T First Sportz]

Rhea and Dominik have a long road ahead of them when it comes to asserting their dominance as top heels. Fans can expect more dastardly acts from the sinister duo in the near future, which would undoubtedly make for some great television.

What do you think of Rhea Ripley's remarks about Dominik falling in love with her? Sound off in the comments section below.

