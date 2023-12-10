Rhea Ripley closing in on major WWE milestone

Rhea Ripley is set to reach another major WWE milestone as the reigning Women's World Champion.

Ripley slowly turned into one of the most popular WWE Superstars last year when she joined The Judgment Day. She became a staple in the company and won the 2023 Royal Rumble match as the first entrant. She lasted 1:01:08 and eliminated seven superstars.

The Eradicator then faced Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39, winning the SmackDown Women's Championship. She was then named the Women's World Champion on the June 12 edition of WWE RAW.

According to Wrestle Features, Ripley has been Women's World Champion for over 250 days. She's also defended the title 32 times across WWE weekly television, premium live events, and house shows during her reign.

Expand Tweet

Some of the superstars who tried to get the Women's World Championship off of Rhea Ripley include Zelina Vega, Natalya, Raquel Rodriguez, and Zoey Stark. She doesn't have a new challenger yet, but it seems like Nia Jax has made her case for a title shot.

Rhea Ripley set to face Maxxine Dupri on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley has not wrestled since successfully defending her Women's World Championship against Zoey Stark at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. Ripley is set to return to action this Monday on WWE RAW at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

As announced by WWE last Friday, Ripley will take on Maxxine Dupri in a non-title match on RAW. Dupri has only wrestled in five matches in her career, and her match against Mami is just her second one-on-one match ever.

Expand Tweet

It's a huge step up for Maxxine, but Rhea's focus might not be 100% in the match. Dominik Mysterio lost the NXT North American Championship to Dragon Lee at NXT Deadline on Saturday.

The Creed Brothers are threatening challengers to Damian Priest and Finn Balor. R-Truth has also been terrorizing the group backstage.

On a scale of 1 to 10, how happy are you with Rhea Ripley's run as Women's World Champion? Share your answers in the comments section below.