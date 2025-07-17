Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, R-Truth, and many other WWE names react to Bronson Reed's rare personal update

Bronson Reed is currently one of the biggest heels in WWE. It appears that the Australian star is poised to be elevated to the main event level on Monday Night RAW, now that he has entered a feud with Roman Reigns.

Reed rarely breaks character, but the former champion recently shared an update with his daughter, Deja, which he captioned "Just a couple of cool kids."

It seems that despite their issues, and the fact that Reed was about to deliver a Tsunami to CM Punk on RAW, he was still able to like the post along with a number of other stars, including Ludwig Kaiser, Ivar, Rhea Ripley, Akira Tozawa, Nia Jax, and R-Truth.

Reed is good friends with several WWE stars, including Rhea Ripley, who is also from Australia. The two performers have been close friends for years, dating back to before their time in the sports entertainment giant.

Bronson Reed missed Elimination Chamber to be at the birth of his daughter

Bronson Reed was someone many fans expected to be on the card for Elimination Chamber in 2024, as it was being held live from Perth, Australia. His absence led to backlash, before it was revealed that Reed had requested time away to welcome his daughter.

She arrived on the same day as the show, February 24th, 2024, and turned one earlier this year.

Bronson Reed has many friends in WWE

Reed was recently sidelined with an ankle injury, which he suffered at Survivor Series: WarGames last year, and was able to spend a lot of time with his daughter during his hiatus.

WWE travels to Australia for Crown Jewel in October, and it seems that this could be the show where Reed can excel in his home country. The former NXT North American Champion is currently part of Seth Rollins' stable and is in a major feud with CM Punk and Bron Breakker.

It's unclear when Seth Rollins will return to reunite with his stable after the Visionary was injured at the most recent Saturday Night's Main Event.

