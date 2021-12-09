Former RAW Women's Champion compares her off-screen personality to Randy Orton

Rhea Ripley opened up about her equation with Nikki A.S.H. and said their dynamic is exactly like Randy Orton and Riddle.

The Nightmare said she empathizes with Orton as she has to face Nikki's quirks. Ripley compared herself and Orton to older siblings and Riddle and Nikki to younger ones and said they have to tolerate them.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Rhea Ripley discussed her equation with Nikki A.S.H. The former NXT Women's Champion credited Nikki with helping her bring out a new side of her character. She spoke about the commonality between her and Orton's personalities.

Rhea Ripley on her similarities with Randy Orton

"They’re so funny, and Riddle is just so annoying to Randy and I love every minute of it, it’s exactly how Nikki is to me. They’re like our little siblings, you know? You can’t hate them! You just tolerate them."

Ripley revealed that even though she was always friends with Nikki, the two were not very close before being paired on-screen. She said once the two practically became roommates, the bond grew exponentially:

"Nikki and I, we didn’t really hang out beforehand, and now she’s one of my favourite people in the world. Like, I loved her before but now we are so close. We’re roommates, we’re travel buddies, [we were] tag champs. I love the girl, I think she’s absolutely hilarious – so it’s really nice to see where bonds form."

A few weeks back, Ripley and Nikki lost the women's tag team championships to Queen Zelina and Carmella. Since then, Rhea and Nikki seem to be having some trouble in paradise.

