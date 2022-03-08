×
Rhea Ripley comments after confirming her and Liv Morgan's title shot at WrestleMania 38

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley had a great outing on this week's Monday Night RAW
Soumik Datta
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Mar 08, 2022 01:22 PM IST
Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan are headed to WrestleMania 38. Reflecting on their big win on this week's episode of RAW, The Nightmare sent a short message, as she now aims to become a two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

On this week's RAW, the team of Ripley and Morgan defeated the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The Nightmare secured the victory for her team after hitting the Riptide.

Taking to Twitter, Ripley posted a photo of herself with her new tag team partner, Liv Morgan.

The former RAW Women's Champion wrote:

"We’re going to Mania!!! 🤘🏼🖤"

Check out Rhea Ripley's tweet below:

We’re going to Mania!!! 🤘🏼🖤 https://t.co/t3XepKcNWg

At WrestleMania 37, Ripley walked out with gold after winning the RAW Women's Championship. She defeated Asuka on night two to mark the beginning of her only title reign as the RAW Women's Champion so far.

The year before, at WrestleMania 36, Ripley lost the NXT Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair. This year, The Nightmare will aim to end up on the winning side and replicate a similar performance from Mania 37.

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan will aim to end Carmella and Queen Zelina's tag title reign

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan's goal for WrestleMania 38 will be to dethrone Carmella and Queen Zelina, who have held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships for more than 100 days now.

However, Ripley and Morgan will have their work cut out at WrestleMania, as Sasha Banks and Naomi will also compete for the tag titles at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

LIVV FOR BRUTALITY!@YaOnlyLivvOnce & @RheaRipley_WWE are going to #WrestleMania!!!#RAWTalk@peacockTV https://t.co/xbwBlAIwjL

Ripley recently parted ways with her now-former tag team partner, Nikki A.S.H. Together, the duo held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships for 60+ days before being defeated by the current champions.

After Ripley and Nikki's loss to Carmella and Queen Zelina, Nikki went on to turn her back on The Nightmare, which resulted in a short feud between the two.

What do you make of the triple threat tag team championship match at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha
