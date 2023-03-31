Rhea Ripley comments after Dominik Mysterio accidentally hit her while invading WrestleMania Superstore

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently commented after Dominik Mysterio accidentally hit her while invading the WrestleMania Superstore.

The Eradicator will face Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the upcoming WrestleMania 39 premium live event. Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio will face his father, Rey Mysterio, in a singles match at the event.

Taking to social media, Ripley reposted a reel from a fan page that showcased Dominik accidentally hitting her while the duo was destroying the WrestleMania Superstore.

Commenting on the incident, The Eradicator mentioned that she would forgive her stablemate for the incident.

"It's ok, I forgive my Dom Dom [flying kiss emoji]," wrote Ripley.

Check out a screengrab of Rhea Ripley's Instagram story below:

Rhea Ripley heaped praise on Dominik Mysterio

Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley recently heaped praise on her stablemate Dominik Mysterio.

While speaking in an interview on Biography: WWE Legends, The Eradicator spoke highly of Mysterio. She mentioned that although WWE is scripted, at times, Dominik did many things out of the box.

Ripley added that fans might not appreciate Dominik much, but he has improved since his initial days in the industry.

"A lot of times we go out there and do things we feel like doing," she said. "Yes, WWE is scripted to a certain point, but a lot of time we are improvising. Some of the things Dom says literally make me laugh so hard. People don’t give him enough credit. He has come so far in the last couple of years and grown so much, not only as a human but as a performer. It has been really fun to watch."

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for the Judgment Day faction.

