Rhea Ripley comments on Triple H's big prediction about her WWE future 

Triple H is one of the driving forces behind the rise of the Women's Evolution, as the women have been given a platform to showcase their skills in NXT for several years. The Black-and-Gold brand currently has one of the strongest female divisions globally, and Rhea Ripley is inarguably one of the biggest talents on the roster.

Triple H had recently predicted in an interview that he feels Rhea Ripley could main event a future WrestleMania, most likely within the next five years.

Rhea Ripley started watching WWE because of Triple H

During an interview with Nine.com.au., Rhea Ripley commented on Triple H's statement. The former NXT Women's Champion revealed that she began watching WWE because of Triple H, and she was glad to work under the legend she grew up seeing perform every week.

The 24-year-old Superstar said that Triple H's words give her a lot of confidence. Ripley knows that NXT's head honcho has a lot of faith in her abilities as a performer, and she uses it as a confidence booster to take her game to the next level.

"Growing up, Triple H is the reason I started watching WWE and the reason I started wrestling. Now he's my boss and saying that I might be the one to main event WrestleMania in the next five years – to me, that's amazing. To think how far I've come from wrestling in little Adelaide, South Australia, to now having Triple H say nice words about me and putting me over everyone is wild."

"Of course [I want to be the face. It gives me a lot of confidence within myself because I know he (Triple H) sees a lot in me, and I'm glad he does and I'm happy he does. Sometimes you need a confidence boost in anything you do and it's nice to get that from someone like Triple H. I normally like to prove people wrong and that gets me going and that's what makes me push myself to the next level but every now and then it's nice to get some positivity and I can use that to become the best Rhea Ripley. Even though I should be setting goals, the best way to do it is to go with it."

During the interview, Rhea Ripley also spoke about her aspirations of moving up to the main roster and what she intends to do in the future. Ripley recently picked up a win over Raquel Gonzalez at the Halloween Havoc special of NXT.