Rhea Ripley confirms injury ahead of WrestleMania

Rhea Ripley takes on Becky Lynch this weekend at WrestleMania XL and ahead of the show she was able to confirm that she had an injured wrist.

Ripley noted on The MMA Hour that it was just wear and tear, admitting that the support she had been wearing for the past week and a half was in order for her to continue to wrestle despite the injury. The WWE Women's World Champion noted that the injury had been bothering her for a few months but she could work through it and the support that she was wearing was helping.

"It's my wrist it's been bothering me for a while but it's okay, it's nothing I can't handle, to be honest in this line of work there's always little bits and things going on so I'm just fighting through it," she said.

There have been rumors over the past few weeks about Ripley's injury but she has made it clear that she will not let it bother her ahead of WrestleMania XL. The biggest show of the year is just five days away and she has already wrestled several live event matches with the support on her wrist.

Rhea Ripley has been Women's World Champion for a year

Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to become SmackDown Women's Champion and has since defeated every challenger over the past year.

During that year The Eradicator has seen the SmackDown Women's Championship being re-branded to Women's World Championship and has managed to defend against every competitor leading her up to Becky Lynch at The Show of Shows later this week. Rhea Ripley's last match was back at Elimination Chamber 2024 when she headlined the show against Nia Jax.

Rhea Ripley came out on top in Australia as she was celebrated as the hometown hero but the rumors of her injury have swirled since she hasn't wrestled on RAW in more than a month. In that time Becky Lynch has wrestled numerous matches and prepared herself for what has become a dream WrestleMania match against Ripley.