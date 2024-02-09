Rhea Ripley confronted by her rumored WrestleMania 40 opponent in the Kickoff event in Las Vegas

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley received a huge ovation from the crowd attending in Las Vegas, and she was interrupted by the first Elimination Chamber participant, the woman who is rumored to face her at WrestleMania 40.

For the last year, Rhea Ripley has dominated the Women's division in WWE - first winning the Women's Royal Rumble and then defeating Charlotte Flair to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship, which was renamed the Women's World Championship. She has faced a whole list of opponents, but one dream match that has yet to be fulfilled is one against The Man, Becky Lynch.

We got a teaser for WrestleMania 40 at the Kickoff show Press Conference, and Rhea Ripley was interrupted by none other than Becky Lynch herself.

Expand Tweet

It was a huge back-and-forth interaction, with Becky Lynch mostly doing the talking. It was revealed that Becky Lynch was the first participant in the Elimination Chamber match to determine Ripley's opponent at WrestleMania 40.

Meanwhile, Ripley will be heading to Perth to face Nia Jax in a Women's World Championship match. Jax has been in a good run of form this year.

What do you think of a possible dream match between the two at WrestleMania?

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE