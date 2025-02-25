Rhea Ripley confronted by superstar who defeated her 1,560 days ago; has never defeated her on TV

Rhea Ripley was above the crowd on RAW with Jackie Redmond. After stating that she'd be looking at the Women's Elimination Chamber, she also acknowledged the fact that she has never defeated Iyo Sky, who she last faced 1,560 days ago for the NXT Women's Title.

The Women's World Champion noted that it's been five years since their last match against each other, and since then, Rhea Ripley has become the most dominant woman in WWE. In those five years, she's defeated everyone who had stepped up, from Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair to Liv Morgan. After next week, she intends to add Iyo Sky's name to that list.

Iyo Sky seemingly popped out of nowhere and said that she'll beat Rhea Ripley again and walk into WrestleMania 41 as the Women's World Champion. Jackie Redmond stepped out of the way to let them face off, and the tensions were high. Ripley has never beaten Iyo Sky on TV, but she has one win over her at a live event.

It looks like a blockbuster match is waiting to happen, and many had hoped that it would happen at WrestleMania 41 since Ripley's feud with Liv Morgan is done and dusted.

It's going to be interesting to see how things play out in the Women's World Championship feud. For the first time in a while, we'll know who the challenger is at WrestleMania before the champion. However, there will only be two nights between these two crucial matches.

