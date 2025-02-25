  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Rhea Ripley
  • Rhea Ripley confronted by superstar who defeated her 1,560 days ago; has never defeated her on TV

Rhea Ripley confronted by superstar who defeated her 1,560 days ago; has never defeated her on TV

By Rohit Nath
Modified Feb 25, 2025 02:01 GMT
The Women
The Women's World Title will be on the line next week (Pic Courtesy: Screencap from SonyLiv)

Rhea Ripley was above the crowd on RAW with Jackie Redmond. After stating that she'd be looking at the Women's Elimination Chamber, she also acknowledged the fact that she has never defeated Iyo Sky, who she last faced 1,560 days ago for the NXT Women's Title.

Ad

The Women's World Champion noted that it's been five years since their last match against each other, and since then, Rhea Ripley has become the most dominant woman in WWE. In those five years, she's defeated everyone who had stepped up, from Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair to Liv Morgan. After next week, she intends to add Iyo Sky's name to that list.

Iyo Sky seemingly popped out of nowhere and said that she'll beat Rhea Ripley again and walk into WrestleMania 41 as the Women's World Champion. Jackie Redmond stepped out of the way to let them face off, and the tensions were high. Ripley has never beaten Iyo Sky on TV, but she has one win over her at a live event.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

It looks like a blockbuster match is waiting to happen, and many had hoped that it would happen at WrestleMania 41 since Ripley's feud with Liv Morgan is done and dusted.

It's going to be interesting to see how things play out in the Women's World Championship feud. For the first time in a while, we'll know who the challenger is at WrestleMania before the champion. However, there will only be two nights between these two crucial matches.

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी