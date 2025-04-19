Rhea Ripley crosses paths with top 32-year-old star; Dream match teased on SmackDown

WWE appears to have tested the waters for a dream match between Rhea Ripley and a top 32-year-old star on SmackDown tonight. This was something fans have been speculating for quite some time now.

This week on the blue brand, Rhea Ripley was in a segment where she quite literally could not even get one full sentence in after a point. Once the interferences started, they just never stopped. It started with IYO SKY, then Bianca Belair, followed by Naomi, and finally Jade Cargill.

After Jade Cargill sent Naomi packing in the ring, Rhea Ripley looked at the 32-year-old top star and said that it wasn't about her. This was WWE seemingly teasing a future match between the two powerhouses.

Cargill has also had a match teased against the top woman in WWE Charlotte Flair. It looks like they have big plans for her in the coming years. But for now, she has to take care of Naomi. Just as Ripley made that statement to her, Jade Cargill was attacked by Naomi from behind and it led to a brawl involving all five women.

Ultimately, it was IYO who stood tall while Naomi was sent packing. Cargill also avoided taking any major damage, but her friend Bianca Belair couldn't leave the ring unscathed.

Altogether, it was quite a chaotic segment on SmackDown.

