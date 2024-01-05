Rhea Ripley, Dakota Kai, and several other WWE Superstars react to 22-year-old's rare private update

The new year has already brought several WWE relationships to light and it appears that Roxanne Perez has chosen her partner's birthday as the perfect moment to share an update.

The 22-year-old former champion has become popular throughout her time on NXT. The comments section of the post which she captioned with "happy birthday baby ❤️ you’re just the best" are filled with fans wishing that they were the man in question.

Gino Medina is a Mexican professional wrestler who has been dating Roxanne for some time, but the couple rarely share updates together.

Several WWE Superstars have reacted to the update including Rhea Ripley, Dakota Kai, Megan Morant, Natalya, Lexis King, Amari Miller, Noam Dar, and Cruz Del Toro.

Several former WWE Superstars have also liked her update, showing that she has already made a lot of friends during her time in NXT.

Will Roxanne Perez be handed the call-up to WWE's main roster in 2024?

There are expected to be several call-ups to the main roster as part of the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble in a few weeks. WWE likes to include surprises in the match and this could include several female wrestlers from NXT as well as calling back their usual legends.

Perez is a former NXT Women's Champion and deserves a shot at one of the biggest women's matches of the year. She has recently shown a new side to her on the third brand and could eliminate several women as part of the match to really make a name for herself and ensure she is remembered by the watching audience.

At just 22 years old she has the best part of her career ahead of her and could remain in NXT for as long as needed to sharpen her craft. After being trained by Booker T and pushed in her early career, she has shown what she is capable of and a permanent call-up to the main roster can't be far away for her.

Do you think Roxanne will feature as part of the Women's Royal Rumble match? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.