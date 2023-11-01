Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio spend Halloween with legendary figure

WWE Superstars Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest recently spent Halloween with legendary Hollywood actor James Jude Courtney.

The Judgment Day is one of the most dominant factions in WWE at the moment. All the members of the stable currently hold gold. Ripley is the Women's World Champion, Dominik is the NXT North American Champion, and Priest & Finn Balor are the Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

Even though Balor rarely hangs out with the group outside of the company, the other three stars are almost always seen spending time together. It was the same case yet again as Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest spent a day with Courtney, who is famously known for his role in Halloween films, where he played the legendary Michael Myers.

James Jude Courtney recently took to his Instagram to post a photo with The Judgment Day members and wrote that 'bad guys' need to stick together while wishing Happy Halloween to everyone.

"Us bad guys gotta stick together. Happy Halloween y’all," Courtney wrote.

Former WWE writer was not happy to see Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio open the latest edition of RAW

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo said that he was not a fan of Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh opening the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

"I'm sorry man. I come from an era when there were mega, mega, mega superstars. When you got Rhea Ripley, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio opening RAW, that's awful. That is God-awful. Where they were and where they are when you have these three people come out at the top of the show prime time, that says it all. That literally says it all... That's what this company is right now."

The Eradicator was present ringside to support Dominik as he successfully defended his North American Championship at Halloween Havoc Night Two. Let's see what WWE has planned for the future of The Judgment Day.

