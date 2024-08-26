Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest set for "uphill battle" on WWE RAW, according to former WWE name

The world has changed for Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley since WWE's Biggest Party of the Summer earlier this month. Dominik Mysterio betrayed Ripley and aligned with Liv Morgan, helping her retain the WWE Women's World Championship at Summerslam. On the other hand, Finn Balor provided an assist to Gunther, helping him win the World Title, betraying Priest on the same night.

Since then, Ripley and Priest have been squaring off against the Judgment Day with a numbers disadvantage. The duo played a game of their own last week on WWE RAW, getting the upper hand over the faction. However, they still have an uphill battle to take care of, said a former WWE personality.

During a recent episode of The Wrestling Matt, former WWE name, Matt Camp, stated that babyfaces need sympathy and that was the reason Priest and Ripley get assaulted week after week on RAW. Though they ended up standing tall last week, Camp said that it was how the business works.

Trending

"We saw the new version of Judgment Day with Rhea and Priest at their feet. They got a lot on that group for two weeks, but it can't be like that all the time, especially when the numbers aren't in their favor. Are Priest and Rhea more powerful than them? Absolutely, of course they are. But babyfaces need to have some sympathy. They got to fight an uphill battle sometimes. They need to be able to get that revenge for the heels to get their comeuppance. You got to book that heat sometimes. That works," said Matt Camp. [16:50 onwards]

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest set to team up at WWE Bash in Berlin

Ripley and Priest have managed to get an official match against Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan at Bash in Berlin next weekend. The mixed tag team match was clearly something both Priest and Ripley wanted, to finally get their hands on the Judgment Day.

Expand Tweet

However, Damian Priest must be aware of the fact that Finn Balor and the rest of the faction won't sit backstage for long. The stars are very much expected to help Mysterio and Morgan take down the duo at the PLE. Time will tell what happens when they finally collide.

Please give credit to The Wrestling Matt and H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.