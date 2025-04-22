Rhea Ripley dealing with an injury on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley suffered an injury during her appearance on WWE RAW. The star was left hurt after her match at WrestleMania.

Ripley had a massive match at WrestleMania where she faced IYO SKY and Bianca Belair in a match for the Women's World Championship. The match was hard, but with Belair and Rhea Ripley both thinking of each other as the bigger challenger, SKY emerged victorious, showing again that she was more than capable of standing on her own and taking on both women. She won the match, and Ripley was left without a title.

It appears that she's not done with the quest for the championship yet. The star appeared on RAW tonight, interrupting the beatdown on IYO SKY. She saved her rival from Giulia and other stars, helping her when she was outnumbered.

However, she also indicated that when this was done, she wanted a shot at the title herself. Fans spotted, and Michael Cole also noted on commentary, that the star was injured during the match last night and had a shiner on her left eye. She had been left with her eye hurt. It was clearly still in pain, as she had avoided her usual makeup in the area, and it was very visible.

Rhea Ripley is still dealing with the injury, but it remains to be seen if she is facing any other issues.

