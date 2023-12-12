Rhea Ripley decimates star in second-ever singles match on WWE RAW; was unconscious after

WWE Superstar Maxxine Dupri faced the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Maxxine was in for a challenging night as it was revealed earlier that she would face the Eradicator of the Judgment Day in a non-title match. Before the bout, Ripley addressed her stablemates, emphasizing that it was time to assert their dominance on WWE RAW. She aimed to set the tone by using the Alpha Academy Member as an example.

At the start, Ripley initiated with a series of lariats, but Maxxine managed a partial comeback, executing a Frankensteiner and a dropkick. Despite her effort, Ripley swiftly regained control with a powerful boot. She landed the Riptide but opted not to pin Maxxine.

Instead, she transitioned into the Inverted Cloverleaf, leading to Maxxine tapping out. Post-match, Dupri appeared unconscious, showing the toll of the intense bout.

Expand Tweet

This was only Maxinne's second-ever singles match of her career. Her previous one-on-one encounter was against The Viking Raiders' Valhalla.

In the aftermath of the bout, Ripley refused to let go of the hold until Ivy Nile entered the ring and confronted her. It will be interesting to see if anyone can halt this dominant run of Mami.

What did you make of the match between Rhea Ripley and Maxxine Dupri on WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.