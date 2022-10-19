Rhea Ripley collided with former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Roxanne Perez on the latest episode of WWE NXT.

This was her first televised match since she was taken out of action due to injury. She last competed on the June 6th episode of Monday Night RAW in the #1 Contendership Fatal Four Way match for the RAW Women's title, which she won.

On the red brand this week, Cora Jade made an appearance on the show to ask The Eradicator to be Roxanne Perez's opponent on NXT as part of the Pick Your Poison stipulation, which she accepted.

Rhea Ripley, accompanied by the rest of The Judgment Day, opened the show to start the match. She sent Perez out of the ring as soon as the bout started. The latter tried to perform a tilt-a-whirl, but she was stopped. After hitting Rhea with a suicide dive on the outside, Perez delivered a Hurricanrana from the top rope.

Ripley slammed Roxanne to the mat with a devastating facebuster for a two count. Perez tried to hit her sunset flip powerbomb finisher, but was unsuccessful.

A distraction from Dominik Mysterio allowed Rhea Ripley to deliver her Riptide to win the match.

