Rhea Ripley defeats former women's champion to win unique advantage on WWE RAW

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Nov 22, 2022 10:03 AM IST
Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley is a former Women's Champion

Rhea Ripley has defeated Asuka to win a Survivor Series WarGames advantage for her team on WWE RAW.

Since SummerSlam, Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai) has been a thorn in Bianca Belair's side. Although the latter has defeated The Role Model for the RAW Women's Championship, the rivalry hasn't ended. Hence, it was decided that the best place to settle this feud would be at Survivor Series WarGames. Mia Yim, who recently returned, was also added to the match, while Rhea Ripley was added to the Damage CTRL team.

Like all the past WarGames, two members will have to face each other to decide which team will receive an advantage heading into the match.

Tonight on RAW, Asuka faced off against Rhea Ripley with the WarGames advantage on the line. Surprisingly, Rhea Ripley dominated most of the match, allowing little offense for the former women's champion.

Who will gain the #SurvivorSeries #WarGames advantage on #WWERaw when @RheaRipley_WWE clashes with @WWEAsuka? https://t.co/Gi9cKBX1IP

Anytime the Empress of Tomorrow attempted any offense, Ripley would almost instantly shut her down. Her dominant showing continued in the match's closing moments when Rhea escaped the armbar and hit Riptide for the win.

After the match was over, both teams started brawling on the outside. The brawl ended when Asuka dived onto everyone to end the show.

As @RheaRipley_WWE gains the #WarGames advantage for her team, it's a complete brawl between both teams just days before #SurvivorSeries!#WWERaw https://t.co/NzdSBiVFFD

Although we are a couple of days away from Survivor Series WarGames, Bianca's team is still missing a member. The RAW Women's Champion has promised to reveal the fifth member on SmackDown this week.

Who do you think will be the fifth member of Bianca Belair's team? Let us know in the comments section.

Edited by Angana Roy
