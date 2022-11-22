Rhea Ripley defeats former women's champion to win unique advantage on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley has defeated Asuka to win a Survivor Series WarGames advantage for her team on WWE RAW.

Since SummerSlam, Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai) has been a thorn in Bianca Belair's side. Although the latter has defeated The Role Model for the RAW Women's Championship, the rivalry hasn't ended. Hence, it was decided that the best place to settle this feud would be at Survivor Series WarGames. Mia Yim, who recently returned, was also added to the match, while Rhea Ripley was added to the Damage CTRL team.

Like all the past WarGames, two members will have to face each other to decide which team will receive an advantage heading into the match.

Tonight on RAW, Asuka faced off against Rhea Ripley with the WarGames advantage on the line. Surprisingly, Rhea Ripley dominated most of the match, allowing little offense for the former women's champion.

Anytime the Empress of Tomorrow attempted any offense, Ripley would almost instantly shut her down. Her dominant showing continued in the match's closing moments when Rhea escaped the armbar and hit Riptide for the win.

After the match was over, both teams started brawling on the outside. The brawl ended when Asuka dived onto everyone to end the show.

Although we are a couple of days away from Survivor Series WarGames, Bianca's team is still missing a member. The RAW Women's Champion has promised to reveal the fifth member on SmackDown this week.

Who do you think will be the fifth member of Bianca Belair's team? Let us know in the comments section.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Poll : 0 votes