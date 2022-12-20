Rhea Ripley defeats male superstar on RAW in first WWE intergender match in 21 months

Rhea Ripley challenged Akira Tozawa tonight on WWE RAW.

The intergender singles match took place after Street Profits defeated Judgment Day to kick off the show. Ripley started off the match in control and bashed Tozawa'a face into the canvas several times as The Street Profits and The Judgment Day looked on ringside.

Akira went to lift Ripley up for a Suplex but The Nightmare countered into a big Suplex of her own in the middle of the ring. Ripley went for the cover but Tozawa kicked out at two.

Rhea Ripley taunted Akira and sent him to the corner of the ring. Tozawa escaped and went for a Crossbody but Ripley caught him in midair. Akira rolled up Rhea for a near fall but it just angered Rhea.

Tozawa caught Ripley with a Hurricanrana out of nowhere and she rolled out of the ring to regroup. Finn Balor tripped up Tozawa but Street Profits took him out ringside. Back in the ring, Rhea went for Riptide but Tozawa escaped.

He climbed to the top rope and went for a Senton but Rhea Ripley was able to get out of the way. Rhea then connected with Riptide for an impressive victory on Monday Night RAW.

