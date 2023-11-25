Rhea Ripley had to defend her championship ahead of Survivor Series; it was not on WWE TV

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley had to defend her Women's World Championship after the latest episode of SmackDown went off the air.

Even though Ripley was not on the match card for the latest edition of the blue brand, she made sure her Judgment Day teammates Finn Balor and Damian Priest retained their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against the Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins). The Eradicator distracted the referee during the bout, which helped her teammates win the match.

However, after the show went off the air, Rhea Ripley competed in a dark match against Raquel Rodriguez with the Women's World Championship on the line, in which Mami came out victorious.

You can check out a fan's tweet about the dark match below:

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley has been instrumental for The Judgment Day ahead of WWE Survivor Series 2023

Rhea Ripley played a huge role in bringing one of the biggest names in the company, Drew McIntyre, onto The Judgment Day's side ahead of the WWE Survivor Series WarGames scheduled for November 25, 2023.

The Eradicator somehow managed to convince The Scottish Warrior to be a part of her stable's bout against a team of Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn for the Men's WarGames Match.

Meanwhile, Ripley is also set to defend her Women's World Championship against Zoey Stark, who won the number one contender's match during a recent episode of Monday Night RAW.

Ripley has already shown why she is one of the best female superstars in WWE after she defended her title in a Fatal 5-Way Match against Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Zoey Stark, and Shayna Baszler at the Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live Event.

The fans believe Mami will once again defend her Women's World Championship at Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for her match.

Which match are you most excited to see at the WWE Survivor Series 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here