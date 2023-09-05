Rhea Ripley to defend her Women's World Title against 32-year-old WWE star

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE announced that Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez.

The two stars collided for the title at Payback last Saturday night, which was won by The Eradicator. She didn't win the match without some controversy, however, as her on-screen partner Dominik Mysterio interfered in the bout.

During RAW, Raquel Rodriguez defeated Chelsea Green in quick succession and sent a message to Rhea Ripley. She announced that she will face The Judgment Day member for the Women's World Championship on the red brand next week and Dirty Dom will be barred from ringside.

This means that the current NXT North American Champion won't be able to stop his Mami from losing her title. Raquel Rodriguez is the only woman on the roster who is big and strong enough to give Rhea Ripley a fight and manhandle her.

She came close to dethroning The Nightmare at the Payback premium live event. Now that Dominik Mysterio won't be a factor in the match, Rodriguez has what it takes to dethrone Ripley on RAW next week and walk out as the new Women's World Champion.

