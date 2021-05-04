Rhea Ripley will defend the RAW Women's Championship in a triple threat match at WrestleMania Backlash 

Rhea Ripley will now defend her RAW Women's Championship against two opponents at WrestleMania Backlash later this month. As announced on tonight's Monday Night RAW, Ripley will have to fend off both Asuka and Charlotte Flair on May 17.

Before RAW, Rhea Ripley was originally slated to face Asuka in a one-on-one match. But Charlotte was added to the mix by WWE official Sonya Deville, much to the annoyance of the champion.

The triple threat match should be interesting as it showcases Rhea Ripley defending her title against her last two WrestleMania opponents.

Ripley defended her NXT Women's Championship against 2020 Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36. Inside the WWE Performance Center with no fans present, Flair was triumphant.

Last month at WrestleMania 37 inside Raymond James Stadium, Ripley finally got her moment when she beat Asuka for the RAW Women's title.

WrestleMania Backlash signals Rhea Ripley's first big test as RAW Women's Champion

Rhea Ripley in NXT

The match at WrestleMania Backlash should prove to be Rhea Ripley's biggest test yet as a champion yet, with her runs as NXT UK and NXT Women's Champion included.

Advertisement

Asuka and Flair also have a long and storied history. The pair faced off at WrestleMania 34, with Flair ending the Empress of Tomorrow's long unbeaten streak in WWE. Since then, the two have had numerous matches and held the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions as a unit.

Fans speculated for months that Flair and Asuka would face off at this year's WrestleMania. All signs pointed that way until WWE pulled Flair from WWE television following a pregnancy scare. Ripley's debut followed as she replaced Charlotte at WrestleMania 37.

With all three women's history, a triple threat match makes sense and will surely make WrestleMania Backlash a more exciting viewing experience.