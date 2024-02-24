Rhea Ripley deserves to have "the most special" time at Elimination Chamber: Perth, according to 3-time WWE champion

Rhea Ripley will be the star attraction from WWE at Elimination Chamber: Perth. Mami will defend her Women’s World Championship at the show, and a three-time champion wants her to have a special time.

Ripley has been the most dominant woman on RAW for several months. She will defend her title against Nia Jax at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Ahead of the show, Mami’s on-screen love interest Dominik Mysterio spoke to The West Australian on Saturday morning. The Judgment Day member stated that Australia needs to ensure that Rhea Ripley has a special time in her home country.

“Mami needs to have the biggest celebration. We need to have all the purple fireworks, all the purple lighting, and spell Mami out with drones. You guys have got to make it the most special thing you can for Mami because you don’t know when she’s going to come back and be home. You guys have got to make it as special as you possibly can for her.”

This will be the first time WWE will be hosting a premium live event Down Under. It will allow Rhea Ripley to showcase her talent in front of her home crowd. She will likely walk out of the show with the Women’s World Championship around her waist.

Rhea Ripley will be the biggest star at WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth

Fans have seen Mami retain her title on several occasions. The creative team likely kept the title on her for so long for this moment.

In his interview with The West Australia, Dominik Mysterio noted that Rhea Ripley was the biggest superstar who would feature at the premium live event. The crowd for the show will be very different from the one WWE Superstars are used to in the United States.

“I think it’s going to be something really, really special. We’ve been to a lot of different cities, countries, and states in the US. It’s always really special to be able to hear the different crowds. Being here in Australia, in Perth, and having the biggest Australian superstar with us in Mami, I’m really excited to hear the reception.”

A big win for the The Judgment Day member will give her a big boost ahead of WWE WrestleMania 40. There is no better way to cement her position for The Show of Shows than a win in her home country.

Do you want to see Rhea Ripley retain her title at WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth? Sound off in the comments section below.