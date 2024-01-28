Rhea Ripley disappointed with R-Truth's shenanigans at the Royal Rumble

R-Truth has been the most talked about superstar at this year's Royal Rumble. However, irrespective of the love the WWE Universe has showered on the former 24/7 Champion, Rhea Ripley was unimpressed by his antics.

The 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match kicked things off with Bayley going on to win and book her ticket to WrestleMania 40. During the match, R-Truth made his way to the ring when Valhalla's turn came. Truth thought he was a part of the match but was eventually thrown out of the ring by Nia Jax.

Later in the night, R-Truth made his way to the ring as the official 24th entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. As soon as he made his way down the aisle, Truth threw a baffled JD McDonagh into the ring. Jey Uso quickly eliminated McDonagh, irating the rest of The Judgment Day.

To make things worse, R-Truth forgot that the match he was in was the 30-man elimination match. He begged Dominik Mysterio to tag him in, and after a hot tag, he took down Gunther, only to be countered by the Intercontinental Champion moments later.

Since Truth's elimination at the 2024 Royal Rumble, Rhea Ripley took to X/Twitter to show her disappointment about the former's shenanigans. Mami did not have much to say about how amused she was.

"Wow Truth... WOW #RoyalRumble2024," Rhea Ripley shared.

You can check out Rhea Ripley's tweet below:

Rhea Ripley was not in action at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event but will have her hands full as the Road to WrestleMania 40 shapes up in the coming months.

