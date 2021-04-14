"It was so incredibly special" - Rhea Ripley opens up on an emotional moment from WrestleMania

On Night 2 of WWE WrestleMania, Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka to win the RAW Women's Championship. It was Rhea's first main roster World Title win and it came very soon after she was permanently called up.

Rhea Ripley had an emotional moment at the start of WWE WrestleMania during Vince McMahon's speech where the cameras caught her tearing up amongst many other WWE Superstars who were emotionally overcome.

The RAW Women's Champion was a guest on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, where she discussed that emotional moment and what was going through her mind at the time:

"Man that moment, it was so incredibly special. From having my first WrestleMania at the PC, at the Performance Center with zero people in attendance, like that's crazy, that's history making and that's still WrestleMania, it's still like a cool thing to be a part of. But WrestleMania this year, walking out there and just hearing the crowd go absolutely mental and seeing the excitement on their face, it really took me back a step. I was so excited and nervous and I had all these emotions running through my body."

"Just standing there I was trying to take it all in. I was looking around at everyone and I was like there's so many people here. I started getting a little bit emotional and I was like 'no you gotta keep yourself together, keep it together.' Then I looked to my left and I was Edge and he had tears in his eyes and he nodded at me and he winked at me and I lost it. I couldn't hold it in from then. I also made eye contact with a fan in the front row and he was like 'You got this Rhea. You got this". I fully lost it from there".

"I looked to my left and I saw @EdgeRatedR and he tears in his eyes and he nodded at me and he winked at me and I just lost it."



The #WrestleMania atmosphere was incredibly special and sentimental for @RheaRipley_WWE.#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/0tTgczkoaM — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) April 14, 2021

Rhea Ripley faced Charlotte Flair last year at WrestleMania

Match Graphic for Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley

Last year, after winning the Royal Rumble, Charlotte Flair challenged then-NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley for the title.

Their rivalry resulted in Ripley making several appearances on WWE's flagship show RAW. Fans got a taste of what Rhea had in store during the build up to WrestleMania.

Advertisement

However, Rhea was unsuccessful in defending her NXT Women's Championship and she dropped the title to The Queen at the Show of Shows.

Nonetheless, she made her comeback and after a year she was finally able to get a win at WrestleMania in front of a live crowd.