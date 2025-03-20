Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio accidentally caught together with another star; there was an attempt to hide it

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysteriom once may have been together on-screen, but the stars supposedly hate each other in their current storyline. With Mysterio having betrayed Ripley, the stars have tried to keep Kayfabe alive and have not been spotted together. However, now, in what can only be an accident, the stars have been caught with another star, breaking Kayfabe.

WWE is currently on its European tour and is visiting several destinations. While in Brussels, Rhea Ripley and Grayson Waller decided to get tattoos, and the tattoo store posted about how the WWE stars visited them. The store also said that Ripley and Waller's friend came with them.

"It was a real pleasure having @rhearipley_wwe, @graysonwallerwwe and their friend at our studio! We had a great time working on their tattoos, they were all such sweethearts 😭💕 Here’s a short clip of their tattoo session 🫶"

Fans wondered who this star who had accompanied them to get a tattoo could be. They also wondered why he was not named in the post and left as Rhea Ripley and Grayson Waller's "friend." It quickly became obvious that this was an attempt to preserve Kayfabe.

It was then noted that the store had tagged a third person in the video with Ripley and Waller: Dominik Mysterio.

Expand Tweet

On top of that, Dominik had earlier put up stories where the cat wallpaper from the store was spotted, so he was there as well.

Thus, it was accidentally revealed that the star had accompanied his mortal enemy, Rhea Ripley, in getting a tattoo.

