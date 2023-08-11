Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio were flustered after WWE star walked in on them backstage

Rhea Ripley was backstage with Dominik Mysterio recently when a WWE star walked in on them when they were not ready. Both stars were flustered before the star gave Ripley some advice. Later in the night, Lyra Valkyria would also attack the star.

Over the last few weeks, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have been dominating, even in NXT. With multiple appearances on the brand and with Dom winning and defending the North American Title, they have created quite a disturbance among the developmental stars.

Lyra Valkyria is one star Rhea Ripley has praised multiple times over these few weeks, almost picking her out as a protege. However, this week, Valkyria attacked Ripley after she got involved in Mysterio's match, once again helping him win.

Before that, there was a segment where Valkyria walked in on Ripley and Dominik Mysterio when they were unaware. The two were standing rather intimately, with Ripley holding Mysterio's chin, and Valkyria was taken aback, even awkwardly asking if she was interrupting anything.

Both Mysterio and Ripley were flustered before turning their attention to her.

Fans can view the moment in the video below.

Valkyria later warned Ripley to let Dominik Mysterio win by himself and not interfere in his matches.

Did you catch the moment on NXT? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Sneak peek of Heels Season 2 Episode 3, a show starring CM Punk and AJ Lee