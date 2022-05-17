×
Rhea Ripley expects women to "take over" the wrestling world

Rhea Ripley is Judgment Day's newest member.
Modified May 17, 2022 08:11 AM IST
WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley talked about a female takeover of the wrestling business during a recent interview appearance.

Ripley recently turned on her former partner Liv Morgan following a couple of unsuccessful Women's Tag Title attempts. She was also revealed as the newest member of Edge's heel faction, The Judgment Day, emerging as a hooded figure to help the Rated R Superstar defeat AJ Styles at WrestleMania Backlash.

Speaking recently to WFXR News, Rhea talked about the quality of women's wrestling in the modern era, claiming that it easily matches its male counterpart. The Nightmare even predicted that women would take over the wrestling industry in the near future.

“We are going to take over the WWE and wrestling in general. It’s really proved to everyone that the women are just as good as the males. It’s not a gender thing in wrestling,” Ripley said. (H/T EWrestlingNews)
What has Rhea Ripley been up to on WWE TV?

Rhea Ripley has been featured regularly on WWE Monday Night RAW program, alongside her Judgment Day teammates.

On the latest edition of RAW, Ripley appeared alongside Edge and Damian Priest to deliver a promo. Each Judgment Day member was given a chance to speak during the segment, with Ripley talking about the three defying all expectations.

😮#WWERaw @AJStylesOrg @FinnBalor @YaOnlyLivvOnce https://t.co/5GD8MdJRE2

The Judgment Day seems to continue their ongoing feud with Finn Balor and AJ Styles, with Liv Morgan now aligning herself with the former Bullet Club members.

What do you think of Ripley's comments? Will women take over the wrestling industry? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

हिन्दी