Rhea Ripley to face returning legend at WrestleMania 41 for the Women's World Championship, WWE analyst predicts

Rhea Ripley has been one of the top stars in WWE for the past two years and is seemingly set to head into WrestleMania 41 as the Women's World Champion. Meanwhile, the legendary Charlotte Flair will return as part of the Women's Royal Rumble match. Sam Roberts feels Mami may have to defend her title against The Queen at The Show of Shows.

Charlotte has been off WWE programming since December of 2023. She last appeared on the December 8 episode of the blue show, where she got injured in a match against Asuka. The Queen is a record 14-time world champion and a former Women's Tag Team Champion. She also won the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2020.

It was confirmed on this past week's SmackDown that Charlotte Flair will be making her in-ring return in the Women's Royal Rumble match. WWE showed a video package to confirm her comeback. The vignette featured Charlotte talking about her legacy in the business.

On the Notsam Wrestling podcast, wrestling analyst Sam Roberts discussed the possibility of the WWE legend winning the Women's Royal Rumble and challenging Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania. Roberts mentioned how we might get to see a third match between the two women at The Show of Shows.

"I mean could it be a third Charlotte vs. Rhea Ripley match at WrestleMania?Charlotte's in the Rumble," Roberts said. [43:01 - 43:09]

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley are 1-1 against each other at WrestleMania

If Charlotte wins the Women's Royal Rumble match and chooses to face Ripley, it won't be the first time the two will lock horns at WrestleMania. In 2020, The Queen won the Rumble and challenged Mami for the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36.

The second-generation star defeated Ripley at 'Mania and became the champion. However, in 2023, the roles got reversed, as Ripley won the Rumble and challenged Charlotte at WrestleMania for her SmackDown Women's Title. The Eradicator won the match and secured the title.

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36 (Image via wwe.com)

Fans will likely love to see the two face off at WrestleMania 41 if Charlotte wins on February 1. The Queen's potential win may reignite the high-profile rivalry, giving viewers a great storyline for The Show of Shows.

