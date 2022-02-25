WWE changed the finish to match because Rhea Ripley was too over

Current WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley looked back at a moment in her career when fans aided her progression in the company.

Ripley has been in WWE since 2017 and has won multiple championships both in NXT and on the main roster.

In a recent conversation with Mark Andrews on the podcast My Love Letter to Wrestling, Rhea Ripley spoke of how she was meant to lose her first big singles match against then NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler:

"I wasn't supposed to have that rise, I was supposed to go out and have that match with Shayna the first one, where you know, where I come out, and I do the promo and it leads to the match. I was supposed to go into that match and lose." (from 19:27 to 19:43)

Rhea said the noise from the crowd during her promo forced the higher-ups in NXT to change the result of her match with Baszler:

"When I went out for the promo, just the start of my song like it was one of the loudest crowd reactions that I have ever heard and I guess that the people in gorilla have heard too because legit I finished the promo and like it was the time where we would pre-record, so like we'd do four weeks of tapings in one day so I did the promo and then I had to run and go get changed into my wrestling year to wrestle that night and they sort of they came in and they were like, yeah, we got to change everything because Rhea is too over." (from 19:54 to 20:17)

Rhea Ripley cannot fathom her quick rise in WWE

Despite only being with WWE for just under five years, Rhea Ripley has become one of the biggest stars.

In her conversation with Andrews, Rhea said how she couldn't think of a particular reason why she has had so much success in such a short space of time:

"I don't really know, to be completely honest. I don't know if it's because I look so different. Like, it's hard to put my finger on it. I mean, I know I can say over and over again, that I work hard and like it's been seen, but of course, like everyone works hard. So I don't really know what it was specifically." (from 18:30 to 18:56)

