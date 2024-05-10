Rhea Ripley finally announced for an event; first time since having to vacate WWE title and leave

Rhea Ripley is finally set to be featured at an event and has been announced for it. This is the first time the star's appearance has been set since she vacated the title.

On the RAW after WrestleMania XL, Rhea Ripley suffered an injury. Although she retained her title against Becky Lynch in an impressive match, she didn't find much success in maintaining it for long. Instead, she was attacked by Liv Morgan backstage, and unfortunately, during the attack, she was left with an injury. She was thrown against the wall and hit awkwardly.

The following week on the show, she announced that she had to vacate her championship due to the injury. Very unhappy with how it played out, Ripley laid down the title and left, but not before promising Liv Morgan that she would be coming for her when she returned.

As it turns out, she's now been announced for an event for the first time since her injury caused her to leave the red brand. Rhea Ripley will be at the Fanatics Fest in New York City. She will sign autographs and take photos while also appearing on a live panel. The event is set for August 18.

The fact that Ripley is advertised to be making such appearances by August means that WWE likely expects her to be on the path to recovery by then.

Rhea Ripley's absence has changed Judgment Day completely

Without Ripley present in the faction, things seem to be on a knife edge in Judgment Day. There's a lot of tension between the World Heavyweight Champion, Damian Priest, and everyone else. While apologizing, he recently came close to attacking the different members.

Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio seems to be interacting much with Liv Morgan, which Ripley will not appreciate either.

It remains to be seen if the faction breaks down without her to calm things down.

