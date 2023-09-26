Rhea Ripley finally chooses her side in the ongoing war within The Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley wasn't part of this week's episode of WWE RAW after being attacked by Nia Jax two weeks ago. The Women's World Champion has been sidelined following the attack, and The Judgment Day was then forced to appear on RAW without her.

This week, JD McDonagh looked to help even the numbers as they took the fight to Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes, but this went wrong, and Damian Priest took the brunt of the assault.

Priest was obviously angry following his mistake and went backstage to kick him out of the locker room. Despite seemingly not taking sides in the past, Ripley shared a two-word message on Twitter where she made it clear that she agrees with Damian Priest's actions.

This appears to be a huge setback in the story with JD McDonagh since many fans were convinced that he would join The Judgment Day, given his history with Finn Balor.

Ripley has been seen as a leader of the group in recent months, and it appears that she has already made the decision.

