Rhea Ripley finally reveals her real name

Rhea Ripley is among the most beloved stars on the WWE roster. The former Women's World Champion recently revealed her real name.The 28-year-old has been an integral part of WWE programming for several years, coming out to massive pops from the crowd everywhere she goes. The Eradicator has started gaining popularity in pop culture as well. However, in a surprising revelation, she shared that her real name isn't &quot;Demi,&quot; as widely believed.While introducing herself in the first episode of the WWE: Unreal Netflix docuseries, Rhea Ripley revealed that her real name was Demiti Bennet. She further shared the inspiration behind her in-ring name.&quot;Technically, my name is Demiti Bennet, but I go by Rhea Ripley, and that's what everyone really knows me by. Rhea is a goddess' name, and Ripley is from the chick from Aliens, because she's a badass, and I just put them together. 'RR,' thought it made sense,&quot; she said. [From 12:31 onwards]Rhea Ripley gave a WWE tryout at the age of just 17After introducing herself, Rhea Ripley revealed how she got into World Wrestling Entertainment. The former member of The Judgment Day stated that she loved watching WWE.The Eradicator noted that WWE came to Australia when she was 17 years old. Although Rhea gave a tryout, she was too young, and the global juggernaut invited her to the next tryout they had Down Under three years later.&quot;I'm from Adelaide, South Australia. I watched WWE growing up, absolutely loved it. WWE came to Australia when I was 17 years old, and they gave me a tryout then, but I was too young. Then they end up coming back when I was 20, and they had another tryout. So, they invited me to that, and yeah, I mean, the rest is pretty much history,&quot; said Rhea. [From 12:48 onwards]The Eradicator is scheduled to compete in a Women's World Championship match this weekend at WWE SummerSlam. Rhea and IYO SKY will challenge Naomi for the title in a Triple-Threat match. It will be interesting to see if Ripley can win back the gold.