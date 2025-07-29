  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Rhea Ripley finally reveals her real name

Rhea Ripley finally reveals her real name

By Ankit Verma
Published Jul 29, 2025 19:02 GMT
Rhea Ripley on RAW (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)
Rhea Ripley on RAW (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)

Rhea Ripley is among the most beloved stars on the WWE roster. The former Women's World Champion recently revealed her real name.

Ad

The 28-year-old has been an integral part of WWE programming for several years, coming out to massive pops from the crowd everywhere she goes. The Eradicator has started gaining popularity in pop culture as well. However, in a surprising revelation, she shared that her real name isn't "Demi," as widely believed.

While introducing herself in the first episode of the WWE: Unreal Netflix docuseries, Rhea Ripley revealed that her real name was Demiti Bennet. She further shared the inspiration behind her in-ring name.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Technically, my name is Demiti Bennet, but I go by Rhea Ripley, and that's what everyone really knows me by. Rhea is a goddess' name, and Ripley is from the chick from Aliens, because she's a badass, and I just put them together. 'RR,' thought it made sense," she said. [From 12:31 onwards]

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

Ad

Rhea Ripley gave a WWE tryout at the age of just 17

After introducing herself, Rhea Ripley revealed how she got into World Wrestling Entertainment. The former member of The Judgment Day stated that she loved watching WWE.

The Eradicator noted that WWE came to Australia when she was 17 years old. Although Rhea gave a tryout, she was too young, and the global juggernaut invited her to the next tryout they had Down Under three years later.

Ad
"I'm from Adelaide, South Australia. I watched WWE growing up, absolutely loved it. WWE came to Australia when I was 17 years old, and they gave me a tryout then, but I was too young. Then they end up coming back when I was 20, and they had another tryout. So, they invited me to that, and yeah, I mean, the rest is pretty much history," said Rhea. [From 12:48 onwards]
Ad
youtube-cover

The Eradicator is scheduled to compete in a Women's World Championship match this weekend at WWE SummerSlam. Rhea and IYO SKY will challenge Naomi for the title in a Triple-Threat match. It will be interesting to see if Ripley can win back the gold.

About the author
Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications