Rhea Ripley finds a surprising ally in current champion after sending her a warning last week

Rhea Ripley found a surprising ally tonight on WWE RAW. She issued a warning to this champion last week.

Last week on WWE RAW, IYO SKY faced off against NXT Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a singles match. When the bout was going SKY's way, Roxanne Perez ambushed her, causing the match to end in disqualification. Moments later, Giulia attacked Vaquer from behind. Both Perez and Giulia then targeted Vaquer and SKY. Just then, Rhea Ripley's music hit, and she came out to the ring.

Mami took out Roxanne Perez and then turned her attention to Giulia, who had retreated from the ring. After saving SKY, Ripley took the Women's World Title and handed it to the Women's World Champion and seemingly told her she was coming after her title.

Tonight on the red brand, Rhea faced off against Perez. During the match, Giulia came out to the ringside. When Mami went for the Riptide, Giulia ambushed her from behind, causing a DQ. Giulia and The Prodigy ganged up on her. IYO SKY came to the ring and tried to make the save, but the numbers were too much for her. Ripley recovered and re-entered the ring, forcing the two heels to retreat.

It will be interesting to see if Rhea Ripley will form an alliance with IYO SKY to face Giulia and Roxanne Perez.

