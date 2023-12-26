Rhea Ripley fires shots at 5ft 2in WWE star: "Another fool"

Rhea Ripley has taken shots at a newly drafted WWE Superstar by calling her a fool.

Ivy Nile made a name for herself in NXT as part of the Diamond Mine faction. Although she rarely competed in matches on the white and gold brand, her strength and power were enough to get her over with the fans.

Her in-ring skills earned her a call-up to the main roster earlier this year, along with the Creed Brothers. While the duo has been tearing up the tag team division on RAW, Ivy Nile recently made a name for herself by stepping up to Ripley.

Tonight, WWE held a 'Best of' edition of RAW, showcasing some of the best matches of the year. During the episode, a promo of The Eradicator played where she took shots at the 5ft 2in Ivy Nile.

"2023 the year where Rhea Ripley and the Judgment Day took over Monday Night RAW. And anyone who dared to step in my path found themselves eradicated. And now, as the calendar flips to 2024, and we head into Day 1, another fool thinks that they can step up to me. Ivy Nile, you’re gonna discover what every other woman on this roster already knows. This is my division, and you are nothing in my world.”

It will be interesting to see Rhea face a new challenger on RAW since she has destroyed everyone else.

