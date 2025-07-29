Rhea Ripley was forced to break character after pleading in pain with injury

Rhea Ripley is among the most dominant female stars on WWE's main roster. However, the 28-year-old recently revealed that she was forced to break character after sustaining a legitimate injury last year.The Eradicator was forced out of action for almost three months after she injured her shoulder during a backstage attack from Liv Morgan on the April 8, 2024, edition of Monday Night RAW. She also had to vacate her Women's World Championship in the process.Speaking on the Netflix docuseries, in the first episode of WWE: Unreal, Rhea Ripley recalled getting severely injured after she was thrown into a wall. The former member of The Judgment Day added she broke character during the segment, holding her arm as Liv Morgan started punching her on the injured shoulder.&quot;She [Liv Morgan] threw me into the wall. But, like, I have a third-grade AC sprain. I full-on broke character as well in that scene. My collarbone and my shoulder blade got ripped apart. She had to kick me into the second wall, but my shoulder was already stuffed up. So, I'm, like, holding my arm. Then Liv gets on me and starts punching me in the shoulder, in the bad shoulder, and I was like, 'Somebody please get her off me,'&quot; Ripley said. [From 16:10 onwards]Rhea Ripley opens up about her storyline with Liv Morgan and Dominik MysterioRhea Ripley also spoke about being involved in a long-term storyline with Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio.The former Women's World Champion noted that she had been feuding with Morgan for nearly three years, despite being tag team partners at one point. Ripley added that she was put in a storyline with Dominik Mysterio, which she thought was not meant to be a relationship storyline at first.&quot;So the story between me, Liv and Dom has actually been going for like an eternity. It feels like it. Liv and I, we have been feuding for like three years. It’s been a long time cause we started as a tag team and Dom and I, we kind of just like, we kinda got put into this storyline together, which I don’t think was supposed to be a relationship storyline,&quot; she said. Liv Morgan is currently out of action due to a shoulder injury of her own. It will be interesting to see if she crosses paths with Rhea Ripley again following her much-awaited return to the squared circle.If you use the quote from the first part of this article, please credit the source with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.