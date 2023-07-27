Rhea Ripley has four-word reaction to Dominik Mysterio's WWE success

Rhea Ripley has taken to social media to give her reaction to Dominik Mysterio's recent WWE success.

Last week, Dominik Mysterio made history, becoming the first man to main event RAW, NXT, and SmackDown in the same week.

On RAW, Mysterio teamed with Damian Priest in a losing effort against Undisputed Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. The next day on NXT, he defeated Wes Lee to become the new North American Champion after Rhea Ripley bashed Lee over the head with her Women's World Championship. Mysterio went on to defend the title on SmackDown, defeating Butch to retain his title, completing a legendary week.

Dirty Dom was accompanied by Ripley on all three of the shows. Now, Rhea has taken to Twitter to give a four-word reaction to her partner's successful week.

"Top Dog. Dirty Dom!", Ripley Tweeted.

Rhea Ripley opens up about the first time she met her WWE partner

Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to talk about the first time she met her WWE partner, Dominik Mysterio.

The reigning Women's World Champion has been a member of the popular faction The Judgment Day for over a year. Dominik Mysterio joined the group after turning on his father, Rey Mysterio. Since then, Rhea and Dominik have become particularly close, referring to each other as 'Mami' and 'DomDom'. They have become arguably the most entertaining duo on WWE television today.

Earlier today, Dominik's 'Mami' took to Twitter to open up about the first time she met the second-generation superstar. The duo's relationship has gone from strength to strength in the last year.

"A year ago today was the first time I laid eyes on @DomMysterio35 as The Judgment Day crashed Rey’s 20th anniversary,"she tweeted.

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE twitter.com/wwe/status/168… And a year ago today was the first time I layed eyes on @DomMysterio35 as The Judgment Day crashed Rey’s 20th anniversary

Who would you like to see Rhea Ripley defend her Women's World Championship against? Let us know in the comments section below!

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here