Rhea Ripley gets angry at 34-year-old RAW star for saving her from brutal attack

Rhea Ripley was not happy with one particular 34-year-old star on RAW after being saved from a brutal two-on-one attack. However, she ended the segment by revealing that they're now "even."

Ad

This week on RAW, Rhea Ripley was booked to face "The Prodigy", i.e., two-time NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. Things were going well, and the match was incredible until the interference of another former Champion, Giulia. This resulted in Women's World Champion IYO SKY making the save.

Backstage, IYO SKY was asked why she saved her rival, and she said that it looked like Rhea needed the help. Rhea Ripley then interrupted and was furious, telling her that she didn't require help. IYO disagreed, and Ripley's anger disappeared, and she said that they were even.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

It looks like we could be heading for another SKY vs. Ripley clash, presumably at Backlash. With the recent involvement of Giulia and Roxanne Perez, it could be more than just a regular singles match.

At this stage, it's unclear if Giulia is officially a main roster star. It seems safe to assume that Perez is, as she has accomplished all there is to achieve in NXT. Giulia, meanwhile, remains a relative newcomer.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Either way, the Women's World Title picture is about to heat up.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More