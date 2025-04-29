  • home icon
  Rhea Ripley gets angry at 34-year-old RAW star for saving her from brutal attack

Rhea Ripley gets angry at 34-year-old RAW star for saving her from brutal attack

By Rohit Nath
Modified Apr 29, 2025 02:54 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: RAW on Netflix)
Rhea Ripley is a former Women's World Champion (Picture Courtesy: RAW on Netflix)

Rhea Ripley was not happy with one particular 34-year-old star on RAW after being saved from a brutal two-on-one attack. However, she ended the segment by revealing that they're now "even."

This week on RAW, Rhea Ripley was booked to face "The Prodigy", i.e., two-time NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. Things were going well, and the match was incredible until the interference of another former Champion, Giulia. This resulted in Women's World Champion IYO SKY making the save.

Backstage, IYO SKY was asked why she saved her rival, and she said that it looked like Rhea needed the help. Rhea Ripley then interrupted and was furious, telling her that she didn't require help. IYO disagreed, and Ripley's anger disappeared, and she said that they were even.

It looks like we could be heading for another SKY vs. Ripley clash, presumably at Backlash. With the recent involvement of Giulia and Roxanne Perez, it could be more than just a regular singles match.

At this stage, it's unclear if Giulia is officially a main roster star. It seems safe to assume that Perez is, as she has accomplished all there is to achieve in NXT. Giulia, meanwhile, remains a relative newcomer.

Either way, the Women's World Title picture is about to heat up.

