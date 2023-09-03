Rhea Ripley gets help from 26-year-old WWE champion at Payback

Rhea Ripley successfully defended her Women's World Championship at Payback 2023 with help from a 26-year-old champion. The star in question is Dominik Mysterio.

Ripley and Dominik have been a force to be reckoned with ever since they paired up together. They have been a thorn in their opponents' sides by helping each other out.

Currently, The Nightmare has been engaged in a feud with Raquel Rodriguez that started a couple of weeks ago when she injured the latter's knee, thereby costing her the Women's Tag Team Championships. Ripley didn't stop there as she also took out Raquel's tag team partner, Liv Morgan.

Tonight at Payback, Raquel Rodriguez got her chance to get even with the Women's World Champion. Both women put on a tough fight. As expected, Dominik Mysterio came out to help Rhea Ripley during her match. However, he ate a power slam from Rodriguez.

But this distraction was enough for Mami to hit the Riptide and win the match against her long-time rival.

Although Rhea Ripley emerged victorious, it doesn't look like The Big Mami Cool will be satisfied with the way this match went down and might try to get a rematch for the title.

