Rhea Ripley gets pinned in a stunning finish to the Women's World Title match at SummerSlam 2025

Published Aug 03, 2025 22:46 GMT
Ripley was stunned (Pic Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
Rhea Ripley looks like she won't be in the Women's World Title picture any longer, as she was the one who took the pinfall in a stunning finish at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

The opening match of SummerSlam Night 2 saw The Eradicator, Rhea Ripley, face Iyo Sky and Naomi in a Triple Threat match for the Women's World Championship. As expected, the opening match was nothing short of a banger, and the crowd loved it.

However, it was agony for Rhea Ripley as she took the pinfall that saw Naomi retain the Women's World Championship. Ripley was in a pinning position, but Naomi swooped in and pinned her instead.

For Women's World Champion Naomi, there are a few weeks to rest until she travels to Paris to defend her title against the new number one contender: Stephanie Vaquer.

The Chilean star presents a fresh injection into the WWE RAW Women's division, and Ripley, who has been in the World Title picture for a very long time now, may just have to move to the side and work her way back up.

Interestingly enough, there is a big Premium Live Event in her home country of Australia in a couple of months.

