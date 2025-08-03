Rhea Ripley gets pinned in a stunning finish to the Women's World Title match at SummerSlam 2025

Rhea Ripley looks like she won't be in the Women's World Title picture any longer, as she was the one who took the pinfall in a stunning finish at WWE SummerSlam 2025.The opening match of SummerSlam Night 2 saw The Eradicator, Rhea Ripley, face Iyo Sky and Naomi in a Triple Threat match for the Women's World Championship. As expected, the opening match was nothing short of a banger, and the crowd loved it.However, it was agony for Rhea Ripley as she took the pinfall that saw Naomi retain the Women's World Championship. Ripley was in a pinning position, but Naomi swooped in and pinned her instead.For Women's World Champion Naomi, there are a few weeks to rest until she travels to Paris to defend her title against the new number one contender: Stephanie Vaquer.The Chilean star presents a fresh injection into the WWE RAW Women's division, and Ripley, who has been in the World Title picture for a very long time now, may just have to move to the side and work her way back up.Interestingly enough, there is a big Premium Live Event in her home country of Australia in a couple of months.