Rhea Ripley handed massive title rematch ahead of WrestleMania; special guest referee added

Rhea Ripley is all set to challenge for the Women's World Championship heading into WrestleMania 41. The Eradicator will be in action next week on Monday Night RAW inside the O2 Arena in London.

The red brand's General Manager, Adam Pearce, made his way to the squared circle to reveal that despite Ripley signing the contract last week, IYO SKY would still defend the Women's World Championship against Bianca Belair at The Show of Shows. However, the three women stars came out to interrupt the RAW GM.

Rhea Ripley confronted Adam Pearce and demanded a championship rematch against The Genius of The Sky. Pearce granted the former Judgment Day member's wish and announced a title clash for next week. He noted that the winner would defend the Women's World Championship against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania.

A few moments later, The EST of WWE spoke to Adam Pearce backstage. The RAW General Manager told the 35-year-old that she would be the special guest referee for the title bout between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY, next week.

The last match between Ripley and SKY saw the Japanese star pin The Eradicator to win the Women's World Championship on the March 3 edition of Monday Night RAW. It will be interesting to see who emerges victorious as the two stars compete for the title next week.

