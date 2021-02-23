Former NXT Champion's WWE main roster destination revealed

Rhea Ripley is on her way to WWE RAW. It was reported around the Royal Rumble that The Nightmare would be leaving NXT for the main roster. It is now official. Ripley will be heading to the red brand.

WWE made the announcement regarding Rhea Ripley's future on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The announcement featured a short video package of Ripley.

Rhea Ripley is one of the most talented women's stars to have come out of NXT. While we know where she is headed, we are yet to know the precise date on which she will make her debut. All WWE has given us is that she is "coming soon" to Monday Night RAW.

Rhea Ripley's last appearance on WWE television was back in January when she participated in the Women's Royal Rumble match. Ripley was one of the last two Superstars left in the ring and was eliminated by eventual winner Bianca Belair.

Ripley was the poster girl for NXT's women's division for quite some time. Unfortunately, her time there ended on a sour note. The Nightmare's last match in the black and gold brand was a losing effort to Raquel Gonzalez in a Last Man Standing match at New Year's Evil.

What can fans expect from Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW?

WWE has decided that Rhea Ripley will grace Monday Night RAW with her talents. In all honesty, Ripley was a much-needed addition to RAW's women's roster and will bring some relevance back to the division.

By adding The Nightmare to its roster, RAW can now explore the possibility of booking some WrestleMania-level matches. Ripley could find herself in the ring against Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, or perhaps Becky Lynch, once she returns.

However, the most intriguing prospect would be a championship match against Asuka. The Empress of Tomorrow has not had a proper challenger for some time now.

What do you think about a potential match between Asuka and Rhea Ripley for the RAW Women's Championship? Who would come out on top?