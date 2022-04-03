"People don't understand how hard this girl works" - Former Women's Champion heaps praise on Liv Morgan (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley is full of praise for her tag team partner Liv Morgan.

The women's tag team picture heated up when Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan teamed up to defeat the current champions, Carmella and Queen Zelina, thus inserting themselves into the title match at WrestleMania. On the March 18 episode of SmackDown, Baszler and Natalya were also added to the bout.

Jose G. of Sportskeeda Wrestling caught up with Rhea Ripley ahead of her matchup at WrestleMania for the Women's Tag Team Championships. Ripley spoke about her in-ring chemistry with Morgan and said she enjoyed working with her. Here's what Rhea had to say:

"I adore Liv. I think she's absolutely incredible. We have that incredible chemistry there. We've bonded very, very quickly but very closely. I love going out there with her and we're both on the same page. We both want to excel in this business. She works so very hard. People don't understand how hard this girl works and I really do love that about her. It does captivate me and I think that she's incredible." (From 1:00 onwards)

You can watch the full video here:

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley will look to win the Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania

Rhea Ripley will be looking to make a huge impact on her third WrestleMania appearance this Sunday. The Nightmare will tag with Liv Morgan in a fatal four-way tag team matchup.

The odds will be stacked against Rhea and Liv as they go toe-to-toe with Sasha Banks and Naomi, Shayna Baszler and Natalya, and the current champions Carmella and Queen Zelina.

It will be interesting to see if Rhea's camaraderie with Liv helps the duo to walk out of The Grandest Stage of Them All with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

While using the quote from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

AJ Styles spoke to Sportskeeda about Edge ahead of the big WrestleMania showdown. Catch it here.

Edited by Pratik Singh